Open Menu

China's Guizhou Sees Foreign Trade Growth In First 10 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2023 | 12:10 PM

China's Guizhou sees foreign trade growth in first 10 months

GUIYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) -- China's Guizhou Province reported a foreign trade volume of 53.29 billion Yuan (about 7.48 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first 10 months of 2023, up 4.7 percent year on year.

During the period, the southwestern province's exports rose 10.6 percent year on year to 34.

7 billion yuan, while imports decreased 4.8 percent to 18.59 billion yuan, according to Guiyang Customs.

From January to October, the province's private enterprises saw rapid growth in their foreign trade volume, which increased 16.5 percent year on year to 33.93 billion yuan.

The province's trade with Belt and Road countries increased 3.4 percent to 24.73 billion yuan in the January-October period.

Related Topics

Exports China Road Guiyang January October From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

12 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

12 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

13 hours ago
 All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

13 hours ago
Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

12 hours ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

13 hours ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

13 hours ago
 Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal ..

Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: ..

13 hours ago
 Finland says closes all but one border crossing to ..

Finland says closes all but one border crossing to Russia

13 hours ago
 DC urges for protection of special children's righ ..

DC urges for protection of special children's rights

13 hours ago

More Stories From World