GUIYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) -- China's Guizhou Province reported a foreign trade volume of 53.29 billion Yuan (about 7.48 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first 10 months of 2023, up 4.7 percent year on year.

During the period, the southwestern province's exports rose 10.6 percent year on year to 34.

7 billion yuan, while imports decreased 4.8 percent to 18.59 billion yuan, according to Guiyang Customs.

From January to October, the province's private enterprises saw rapid growth in their foreign trade volume, which increased 16.5 percent year on year to 33.93 billion yuan.

The province's trade with Belt and Road countries increased 3.4 percent to 24.73 billion yuan in the January-October period.