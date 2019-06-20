Hainan Airlines, China's fourth-largest carrier, is launching more international routes to expand its global presence, China Daily reported Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Hainan Airlines, China's fourth-largest carrier, is launching more international routes to expand its global presence, China Daily reported Thursday.

The company plans to launch flights that link Xi'an in northwest China to Japan's Osaka in July, and start flights that connect southwest China's Chengdu with Chicago in the United States in September.

So far this year, it has launched 10 international flights, the newspaper reported.

"By 2022, Hainan Airlines will launch more than 40 new international flights that depart from Hainan province," the report quoted Chen Feng, chairman of HNA Group, the parent of Hainan Airlines as saying.

By then, Hainan airlines aims to help the region operate more than 100 international flights and become an international air traffic hub, attracting more than 2 million inbound tourists annually, according to the newspaper.

It had a fleet size of 463 aircraft by the end of 2018.