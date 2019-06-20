UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Hainan Airlines To Expand Global Network

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:25 PM

China's Hainan Airlines to expand global network

Hainan Airlines, China's fourth-largest carrier, is launching more international routes to expand its global presence, China Daily reported Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Hainan Airlines, China's fourth-largest carrier, is launching more international routes to expand its global presence, China Daily reported Thursday.

The company plans to launch flights that link Xi'an in northwest China to Japan's Osaka in July, and start flights that connect southwest China's Chengdu with Chicago in the United States in September.

So far this year, it has launched 10 international flights, the newspaper reported.

"By 2022, Hainan Airlines will launch more than 40 new international flights that depart from Hainan province," the report quoted Chen Feng, chairman of HNA Group, the parent of Hainan Airlines as saying.

By then, Hainan airlines aims to help the region operate more than 100 international flights and become an international air traffic hub, attracting more than 2 million inbound tourists annually, according to the newspaper.

It had a fleet size of 463 aircraft by the end of 2018.

Related Topics

China Company Traffic Chengdu Osaka Chicago Japan United States Hub July September 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference ,IHC rejects Nawaz ..

2 minutes ago

Nigeria's Backing for Oil Output Freeze 'Economic ..

2 minutes ago

Javid Out of UK Premiership Race, Johnson, Hunt, G ..

2 minutes ago

US Spy Suspect Whelan Appeals to Trump for Support ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow City Court Upholds Arrest Extension of US E ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Problem Around Orcas Trapped in 'Whale ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.