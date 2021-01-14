UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Hainan Launches Air Freight Route To ROK

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 02:20 PM

China's Hainan launches air freight route to ROK

Southern China's island province of Hainan has launched its first air freight route linking the provincial capital of Haikou with Seoul, capital of the Republic of Korea (ROK).

HAIKOU (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Southern China's island province of Hainan has launched its first air freight route linking the provincial capital of Haikou with Seoul, capital of the Republic of Korea (ROK).

An outbound cargo flight carrying 13 tonnes of goods left Haikou Meilan International Airport for Incheon International Airport on Dec. 31, 2020. On Jan. 7, an inbound flight departed from Seoul for Haikou, carrying imported goods like cosmetics.

One flight via the air route is scheduled every week, and more flights are expected to be launched after China's Spring Festival in February.

In November 2020, Hainan launched its first intercontinental air freight route, linking Haikou with the Dutch capital Amsterdam, marking the Hainan free trade port's first step toward the construction of an international air cargo network and hub.

Chinese authorities on June 1, 2020 released a master plan for the free trade port, aiming to build the southern island province into a globally influential, high-level free trade port by the middle of the century.

Related Topics

Century China Haikou Amsterdam Incheon Seoul Hub February June November 2020 From Airport

Recent Stories

Russian Prime Minister Says COVID-19 Crisis Nearin ..

37 seconds ago

Coronavirus found in Inner Mongolia hospita

38 seconds ago

Brussels Police Likely Ignored Signs of Heart Atta ..

40 seconds ago

UK Domestic Abuse Victims Can 'Ask For Ani' in Pha ..

7 minutes ago

President reaffirms Pakistan’s support for Azerb ..

14 minutes ago

The Aqina-Andkhoy railway line was put into operat ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.