HAIKOU (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Southern China's island province of Hainan has launched its first air freight route linking the provincial capital of Haikou with Seoul, capital of the Republic of Korea (ROK).

An outbound cargo flight carrying 13 tonnes of goods left Haikou Meilan International Airport for Incheon International Airport on Dec. 31, 2020. On Jan. 7, an inbound flight departed from Seoul for Haikou, carrying imported goods like cosmetics.

One flight via the air route is scheduled every week, and more flights are expected to be launched after China's Spring Festival in February.

In November 2020, Hainan launched its first intercontinental air freight route, linking Haikou with the Dutch capital Amsterdam, marking the Hainan free trade port's first step toward the construction of an international air cargo network and hub.

Chinese authorities on June 1, 2020 released a master plan for the free trade port, aiming to build the southern island province into a globally influential, high-level free trade port by the middle of the century.