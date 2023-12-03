Open Menu

China's Hainan Launches All-cargo Air Route To The United States

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2023 | 02:10 PM

China's Hainan launches all-cargo air route to the United States

HAIKOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) On Friday, a chartered plane loaded with cross-border e-commerce goods worth a total of 8.22 million Yuan (1.16 million U.S. Dollars) departed from south China's Hainan Province for Dallas in the United States, marking the launch of a new all-cargo air route.

It is Hainan's first all-cargo air route to the United States, said Haikou Customs.

Its maiden flight departed from the Meilan international airport in Haikou, the provincial capital.

In June 2020, China released a master plan to build Hainan into a globally influential and high-level free trade port by the middle of the century.

Making use of its international airports, Hainan is stepping up efforts to build itself into a regional gateway hub for aviation to the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean, according to the customs office.

