UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Hainan Opens 3 Offshore Duty-free Shops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 01:56 PM

China's Hainan opens 3 offshore duty-free shops

Three new offshore duty-free shops opened on Wednesday in south China's island province of Hainan to promote tax-free consumption, according to the provincial department of commerce

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Three new offshore duty-free shops opened on Wednesday in south China's island province of Hainan to promote tax-free consumption, according to the provincial department of commerce.

The three newly opened shops are all located in the tropical resort city of Sanya, one in Sanya Phoenix International Airport and the other two in downtown Sanya.

The larger of the two downtown locations has a shopping area of 95,000 square meters, offering nearly 350 international brands.

The province earlier had four duty-free shops, with two in the provincial capital Haikou, one in Bo'ao and one in Sanya, all operated by China Duty Free Group. However, two of the three new shops are operated by another two companies.

The arrival of the two firms will help Hainan form a pattern of differentiated competition and better meet tourists' needs for duty-free shopping, according to an official with the department.

Sales of offshore duty-free shops in the province have exceeded 31.58 billion Yuan (about 4.84 billion U.S. Dollars) so far this year, according to data released by the department.

The number of shoppers has exceeded 3.4 million, purchasing more than 19 million items, up 130 percent year on year.

The duty-free shopping boom came due to a big rise in the shopping quota for non-locals and disruptions to overseas travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From July 2020, the duty-free shopping quota in Hainan was raised to 100,000 yuan per year from the previous 30,000 yuan, while the purchase limitations were significantly cut and more duty-free products were offered.

Related Topics

China Sanya Haikou Bo Phoenix July 2020 Commerce All From Billion Million Airport

Recent Stories

Football stars thank Dubai for a memorable stay an ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai announces packed programme of events for New ..

27 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz says PPP’s bouncer have broken drea ..

31 minutes ago

Corona tally crosses 37 thousand, 55 more deaths r ..

25 seconds ago

Shibli Faraz terms Kulsoom Perveen far-sighted, as ..

27 seconds ago

S. Korea reports 1,050 more COVID-19 cases, 59,773 ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.