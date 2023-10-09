Open Menu

China's Hainan Orders Ferry Services Suspension As Typhoon Approaches

Published October 09, 2023

HAIKOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) -- The southern Chinese island province of Hainan has ordered the suspension of all ferry services in the Qiongzhou Strait starting at 2 p.m. Monday as Typhoon Koinu approaches.

Typhoon Koinu, the 14th typhoon of this year, is forecast to bring strong gales and heavy rain to the northern half of the island province from Monday night to Wednesday, according to the Hainan Meteorological Service. This has prompted local authorities to issue a level-IV alert against the typhoon.

The typhoon weakened to a severe tropical storm early Monday morning and is still gradually weakening while moving at about 10 kph toward the eastern coast of Hainan.

It might finally disappear in the coastal sea areas northeast of Hainan.

The Hainan Maritime Safety Administration has initiated a level-III typhoon emergency response, urging more than 1,820 ships in its jurisdiction area to return to ports to take shelter.

Local railway authorities have also suspended passenger train services into and out of the island from Monday to Wednesday.

