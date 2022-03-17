UrduPoint.com

China's Hainan To Install 20,000 Charging Piles In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2022 | 01:39 PM

South China's island province of Hainan plans to install 20,000 new charging piles in 2022, as part of its efforts to further promote clean energy vehicles

HAIKOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :South China's island province of Hainan plans to install 20,000 new charging piles in 2022, as part of its efforts to further promote clean energy vehicles.

By the end of this year, all cities, counties, and townships in Hainan must be equipped with charging piles and at least 30 percent of townships in a city or a county must have a charging station with five piles, according to a plan issued by the Hainan provincial development and reform commission.

The province will accelerate the pace to build infrastructure for electric vehicles by installing more charging piles in rural areas, residential compounds, and highway service centers, said the plan.

Hainan has pledged to phase out sales of traditional oil-fueled vehicles throughout the province by 2030.

