Open Menu

China's Hainan To Promote Cultural, Tourism Cooperation With France

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 12:30 PM

China's Hainan to promote cultural, tourism cooperation with France

HAIKOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) -- Hainan, south China's tropical island province, aims to promote cultural and tourism cooperation with France in honor of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France this year.

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, China and France will jointly host the Year of Culture and Tourism to provide cultural experiences to the two peoples.

Hainan, with diverse tourism resources, will launch a series of activities, such as promoting the establishment of a European center for Hainan tourism and cultural exchange in France and holding tourism promotion activities, to enhance bilateral cooperation in culture and tourism, said the provincial department of tourism, culture, radio, television and sports.

Europe is an important overseas tourist source market for Hainan. About 410,000 European tourists, including 7,381 French tourists, visited Hainan in 2019, said the department, adding that the number of inbound tourists from France and other European countries has great space for growth.

Related Topics

Sports Exchange Europe China France 2019 Market TV From

Recent Stories

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail ..

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

16 minutes ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

2 days ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

2 days ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

2 days ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

2 days ago
 Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

2 days ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

2 days ago

More Stories From World