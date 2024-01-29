HAIKOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) -- Hainan, south China's tropical island province, aims to promote cultural and tourism cooperation with France in honor of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France this year.

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, China and France will jointly host the Year of Culture and Tourism to provide cultural experiences to the two peoples.

Hainan, with diverse tourism resources, will launch a series of activities, such as promoting the establishment of a European center for Hainan tourism and cultural exchange in France and holding tourism promotion activities, to enhance bilateral cooperation in culture and tourism, said the provincial department of tourism, culture, radio, television and sports.

Europe is an important overseas tourist source market for Hainan. About 410,000 European tourists, including 7,381 French tourists, visited Hainan in 2019, said the department, adding that the number of inbound tourists from France and other European countries has great space for growth.