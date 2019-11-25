(@FahadShabbir)

China's Hainan Province is seeking to build a recycling network for spent batteries of new energy vehicles (NEVs), local authorities said Monday

HAIKOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :China's Hainan Province is seeking to build a recycling network for spent batteries of new energy vehicles (NEVs), local authorities said Monday.

According to the provincial department of industry and information, the cascade utilization of decommissioned NEV batteries will be encouraged, with efforts made in traceability, recycling, safety and environmental management.

Maintenance sites are expected to be set up based on existing sales outlets and will be responsible for the repair, replacement and recycling of old NEV batteries.

The province will also support auto and battery makers to cooperate with companies in the battery cascade utilization business.

Hainan plans to phase out sales of traditional oil-fueled vehicles throughout the province by 2030, with all vehicles added or replaced in the public service sector, including government cars and buses, using clean energy.