South China's Hainan Province on Wednesday released a set of measures to speed up the development of the blockchain industry, according to a press conference held in the provincial capital of Haikou

The measures, released by China's first block-chain pilot zone in Hainan FTZ (free trade zone), will support the block-chain industry through talent cultivation, technological application, social investment and other aspects.

Efforts will be made to employ block-chain technology in multiple areas such as housing, healthcare, tourism and trade, with a special fund of 1 billion Yuan (about 142 million U.S. Dollars) set up to finance block-chain companies.

Based in the Hainan Resort Software Community, an internet industrial park, the block-chain pilot zone was launched by the provincial department of industry and information technology in October 2018.