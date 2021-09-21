(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The administration of Harbin, the capital of the Chinese northern province of Heilongjiang, has brought back coronavirus restrictions following the discovery of an isolated case of viral infection in the city, the local center for disease control and prevention said on Tuesday.

Health officials cites a report on an infected patient who is currently under medical monitoring and treatment in the Second People's Hospital of Bayan County in Harbin. The authorities published detailed routes of the patient's movements from September 7-19, urging locals to avoid these places, according to the statement.

All possible contacts of the patient, including those who attended the places in question, are asked to report to the health authorities, as well as follow health rules, including staying at home, cooperating with medical staff, and complying with restrictions.

Citizens should be more active in vaccinations, wearing masks, washing their hands, not leaving the city for non-urgent purposes, and refraining from travel to medium and high infected areas, the statement went on, also prohibiting the spread of false information about the pandemic.

Certain public venues, including cinemas, theaters, dance and gaming halls, internet cafes, gyms, as well as some small hotels and clinics, were ordered to suspend operations.

Attractions including parks, airports, hotels, restaurants, malls, stores, pharmacies, exhibition halls, as well as state institutions and enterprises, were instructed to increase virus control and prevention measures, including a ban on large crowds and regular disinfection, among others.

Public transport is obliged to limit the flow of passengers and ensure that its workers and passengers follow the basic health measures, including the requirement to wear masks.

To date, China has confirmed 72 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 95,810, with no related fatalities, and the total standing at 4,636 across its mainland, according to the National Health Commission.