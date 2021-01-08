(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHIJIAZHUANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :From Saturday to 10 a.m. Friday, China's Hebei Province reported 127 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the provincial health commission said on Friday.

The province also reported 183 asymptomatic cases in the period, amid the recent resurgence of COVID-19, according to a Friday afternoon press briefing on COVID-19 prevention and control work.

All confirmed and asymptomatic cases were registered in either Shijiazhuang City or Xingtai City. Both cities have launched citywide nucleic acid testing.

By Thursday, Shijiazhuang had tested nearly 4.86 million people and 289 samples had tested positive for the virus, and Xingtai had tested over 1.89 million people and 15 samples had tested positive.

The two cities plan to complete nucleic acid testing for all residents before Saturday. The worst-hit Gaocheng District in Shijiazhuang has been classified as a high-risk area for COVID-19, and another 17 areas in Shijiazhuang and Xingtai have been classified as medium-risk areas.