UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Hebei Reports 20 New Locally-transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 01:03 PM

China's Hebei reports 20 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

China's Hebei Province reported 20 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases and 43 asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday

SHIJIAZHUANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :China's Hebei Province reported 20 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases and 43 asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

Among the confirmed cases, 19 were reported in the provincial capital of Shijiazhuang, and the other one in the city of Xingtai.

Two of the asymptomatic cases were reported in Xingtai and the others were all found in Shijiazhuang.

In response to the latest situation, operations of the passenger coach terminal station of Shijiazhuang was suspended.

Apart from the above local cases, the province also reported five imported asymptomatic cases on Tuesday.

By Tuesday, there are 39 confirmed cases in hospitals in Hebei with four of them in severe condition. In total, Hebei has recorded 378 locally-transmitted confirmed cases and 34 imported cases.

There are 78 locally-transmitted and five imported asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.

Related Topics

All From Coach

Recent Stories

Heavy snowfall paralysis life in upper parts of Ha ..

3 minutes ago

UoP announces masters' degree examination schedule ..

3 minutes ago

Child drowns in sewer in sargodha

3 minutes ago

Aussie national airline reopens int'l bookings fro ..

16 minutes ago

Fiji reports 4 more imported COVID-19 cases

16 minutes ago

RTA to observe corona safety week

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.