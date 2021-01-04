UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Hebei Reports 4 New Locally-transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 12:29 PM

China's Hebei reports 4 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

China's Hebei Province reported four locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases and 13 asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday

SHIJIAZHUANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :China's Hebei Province reported four locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases and 13 asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

No suspected cases were reported in the province on Sunday.

As of Sunday, 367 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital, including 34 imported cases. There are 13 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.

By Sunday, there are five confirmed cases in hospital in Hebei. In total, Hebei has recorded 344 locally-transmitted cases and 34 imported cases.

Related Topics

Sunday From

Recent Stories

Russia to Implement Nord Stream 2 Amid Support of ..

44 seconds ago

MBR Creative Sports Award’s Board of Trustees th ..

20 minutes ago

Depletion of mangroves: ecosystem posing threat to ..

28 minutes ago

Infinix Unveils Noise Cancelling XE18 true wireles ..

1 hour ago

OPPO Gears Up to Launch Reno5 in Pakistan Setting ..

1 hour ago

China reports 33 new COVID-19 infections

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.