SHIJIAZHUANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :China's Hebei Province reported four locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases and 13 asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

No suspected cases were reported in the province on Sunday.

As of Sunday, 367 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital, including 34 imported cases. There are 13 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.

By Sunday, there are five confirmed cases in hospital in Hebei. In total, Hebei has recorded 344 locally-transmitted cases and 34 imported cases.