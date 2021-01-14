UrduPoint.com
North China's Hebei Province reported 81 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and four locally transmitted asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said on Thursday

SHIJIAZHUANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :North China's Hebei Province reported 81 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and four locally transmitted asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said on Thursday.

The province on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death from the current outbreak.

Of the newly registered confirmed cases, 75 were in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, including nine individuals who were previously asymptomatic. The other six cases were reported in the city of Xingtai.

Of the asymptomatic cases, three were reported in Shijiazhuang and one in Xingtai.

By the end of Wednesday, there were 463 locally transmitted confirmed cases and two imported cases in hospitals in Hebei.

Another 195 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases and five imported asymptomatic cases are under medical observation, said the commission.

