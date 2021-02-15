UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Hebei Reports One New Confirmed COVID-19 Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:12 PM

China's Hebei reports one new confirmed COVID-19 case

North China's Hebei Province reported one confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday

SHIJIAZHUANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :North China's Hebei Province reported one confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

The new case was reported in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang.

The province had not reported new local infections since Feb.

6 until Sunday.

No new asymptomatic cases were reported in the province on Sunday, and one confirmed case was discharged from hospital after recovery, according to the commission.

By Sunday, the province had 153 locally transmitted confirmed cases and nine locally transmitted asymptomatic carriers under medical treatment and observation, respectively.

Related Topics

China Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosq ..

1 minute ago

Jokic shines as Nuggets dominate Lakers, Lillard p ..

2 minutes ago

Argentina reports 4,245 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Over 23,000 People in India Administered 2nd Shot ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 344 more COVID-19 cases, 83,869 i ..

2 minutes ago

Kite-seller held with 150 kites in sargodha

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.