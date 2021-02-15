(@FahadShabbir)

SHIJIAZHUANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :North China's Hebei Province reported one confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

The new case was reported in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang.

The province had not reported new local infections since Feb.

6 until Sunday.

No new asymptomatic cases were reported in the province on Sunday, and one confirmed case was discharged from hospital after recovery, according to the commission.

By Sunday, the province had 153 locally transmitted confirmed cases and nine locally transmitted asymptomatic carriers under medical treatment and observation, respectively.