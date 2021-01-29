UrduPoint.com
China's Hebei Reports One New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Case

Fri 29th January 2021

China's Hebei reports one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

North China's Hebei Province reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday

SHIJIAZHUANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :North China's Hebei Province reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

The locally transmitted case was reported in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang.

No new suspected cases or asymptomatic infections of COVID-19 were reported in Hebei.

On Thursday, 35 cases were discharged from hospital and three asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation.

A total of 627 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment in Hebei. In addition, 64 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases are under medical observation, said the commission.

