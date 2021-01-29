China's Hebei Reports One New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 02:28 PM
North China's Hebei Province reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday
SHIJIAZHUANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :North China's Hebei Province reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.
The locally transmitted case was reported in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang.
No new suspected cases or asymptomatic infections of COVID-19 were reported in Hebei.
On Thursday, 35 cases were discharged from hospital and three asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation.
A total of 627 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment in Hebei. In addition, 64 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases are under medical observation, said the commission.