China's Heilongjiang Clears All COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:07 PM

Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Sunday saw its last COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals, local health authorities said on Monday

HARBIN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Sunday saw its last COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals, local health authorities said on Monday.

The Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province said the province now has no confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic infections after no new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday.

The announcement came after one locally transmitted, confirmed COVID-19 case and one imported case were discharged from hospitals after recovery, both in the provincial capital of Harbin, according to the commission.

Two asymptomatic carriers, one from Harbin and the other from Wangkui County, concluded their medical observation periods on Monday.

The province saw a resurgence of COVID-19 cases beginning in January, with new infections subsiding in February amid strict anti-virus measures.

