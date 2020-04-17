UrduPoint.com
China confirmed eight new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours in the Russia-bordering northern province of Heilongjiang, the regional health commission said on Friday, adding that all cases were detected among Chinese nationals arriving from Russia

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) China confirmed eight new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours in the Russia-bordering northern province of Heilongjiang, the regional health commission said on Friday, adding that all cases were detected among Chinese nationals arriving from Russia.

Overall, the number of imported cases in the province reached 364, according to the health commission. Moreover, the health authorities registered three new locally-transmitted cases and five asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers over the given period, and thus the number of locally-transmitted cases in Heilongjiang increased to 508.

At the moment, 26 people are suffering from the coronavirus, and all of them are located in the city of Harbin.

China as a whole registered 26 new cases of the coronavirus and 52 recoveries over the given period, the state health committee said, adding that no new deaths were detected.

No new cases were confirmed in the city of Wuhan, however, the regional authorities have recalculated statistics of the coronavirus disease, increasing the number of confirmed cases by 325 to 50,333 and the death toll by 1,290 to 3,869 people. New data from Wuhan brings total coronavirus-related fatalities nationwide to at least 4,642.

