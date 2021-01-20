UrduPoint.com
China's Heilongjiang Reports 16 New Confirmed, 31 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:44 PM

China's Heilongjiang reports 16 new confirmed, 31 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

Ortheast China's Heilongjiang Province reported 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 31 asymptomatic infections on Tuesday, local health authorities said Wednesday

HARBIN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 31 asymptomatic infections on Tuesday, local health authorities said Wednesday.

All the new cases have been sent to designated medical institutions, their close contacts and secondary close contacts have been put under medical isolation, and the places they visited have been disinfected, according to the Heilongjiang provincial health commission.

Wangkui County in the city of Suihua has been classified as a high-risk area for COVID-19 since 7 a.m. Wednesday in the wake of newly emerged cases, according to the epidemic prevention and control headquarters in the county.

