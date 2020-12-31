Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new asymptomatic case on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday

HARBIN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new asymptomatic case on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

The three cases, all female, were reported in Aihui District in the city of Heihe.

One of the confirmed cases was a 17-year-old student.

All of them have been sent to a designated hospital for medical treatment or observation. Their close contacts have also been quarantined.