China's Heilongjiang Reports 43 Confirmed, 68 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:11 PM

HARBIN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 68 asymptomatic infections on Wednesday, local health authorities said on Thursday.

All the new cases were close contacts or secondary close contacts of earlier COVID-19 infections in Huiqi Village, Wangkui County.

All the new confirmed and asymptomatic cases have been rushed to designated medical institutions, their close contacts and secondary close contacts have been put under medical isolation, and the places they visited have been disinfected.

