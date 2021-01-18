Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 81 asymptomatic infections on Sunday, local health authorities said Monday

HARBIN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 81 asymptomatic infections on Sunday, local health authorities said Monday.

The cases were all close contacts or secondary close contacts of earlier COVID-19 infections in Huiqi Village, Wangkui County, according to the Heilongjiang provincial health commission.

All the new confirmed and asymptomatic cases have been sent to designated medical institutions, their close contacts and secondary close contacts have been put under medical isolation, and the places they visited have been disinfected.