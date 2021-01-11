UrduPoint.com
HARBIN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Heilongjiang reported eight new asymptomatic novel coronavirus infections on Sunday, local health authorities said on Monday.

All cases, aged between 11 and 52, were logged in Wangkui County, according to the provincial health commission of Heilongjiang.

One case, a 31-year-old woman, was detected through a routine nucleic acid test at an outpatient clinic, while the others were diagnosed when they were screened as close contacts of asymptomatic cases, said the commission.

No confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the province on Sunday.

