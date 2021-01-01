UrduPoint.com
China's Heilongjiang Reports No New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 03:00 PM

Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday

HARBIN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

An asymptomatic case was released from medical observation in the province's border city of Suifenhe on Thursday, according to the health commission.

