China's High-energy Radiation Light Source Booster Passes Acceptance Test

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2023 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) -- The booster of China's high-energy synchrotron radiation light source successfully passed the acceptance test Saturday, with its key indicators higher than the design requirements and its overall performance reaching the international advanced level.

The light source, the High Energy Photon Source (HEPS), is one of China's major national science and technology infrastructure projects.

Like a supersized X-ray machine, it can accelerate electrons to near-light speed by three accelerators, including a linear accelerator, a booster, and a storage ring, and generate synchrotron radiation, which features strong penetrability and a high level of brightness, thus helping researchers observe microcosms.

According to Jiao Yi, a researcher from the Institute of High Energy Physics under the Chinese academy of Sciences, with a circumference of about 454 meters, the booster is the second-stage accelerator to accelerate the electron beam from 500 MeV to 6 GeV.

