Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :China's sweeping national security law for Hong Kong will "only target an extremely small minority", the city's chief executive Carrie Lam told the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday.

"It will only target an extremely small minority of people who have breached the law, while the life and property, basic rights and freedoms of the overwhelming majority of Hong Kong residents will be protected," the Beijing-appointed leader said in a video message.