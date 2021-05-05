UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Holiday Rail Passenger Trips Surpass Pre-epidemic Level

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:06 PM

China's holiday rail passenger trips surpass pre-epidemic level

The daily number of railway passenger trips in China continued to exceed the pre-epidemic level on Monday, the third day of the May Day holiday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The daily number of railway passenger trips in China continued to exceed the pre-epidemic level on Monday, the third day of the May Day holiday.

Nearly 13.75 million passenger trips were made on the day, a 3.2-percent increase over the same day in 2019, the China State Railway Group Co. Ltd., the country's railway operator, said.

The country saw 14.

72 million passenger trips on Sunday, an increase of 11.6 percent from the same period in 2019. On Saturday, the figure stood at 18.83 million, up 9.2 percent from the 2019 level.

The operator predicted that passenger trips would reach 15.2 million on Tuesday.

May Day, also known as International Workers' Day, is observed on May 1 in China. Many people have chosen to travel during the holiday that lasts from May 1 to 5 this year.

Related Topics

China Same May Sunday 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

9 minutes ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

27 minutes ago

Rupee gains value against US dollar

38 minutes ago

Orientation session held to give awareness on Gree ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan looking forward to strengthen trade, inve ..

6 minutes ago

Corona vaccination centre sets up at RHC Khan Garh ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.