China's Home Appliance Sector Sees Rising Output In January-August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2023 | 04:50 PM

China's home appliance sector sees rising output in January-August

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) China's home appliance industry reported output growth in the first eight months of the year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

China's output of refrigerators for home use rose 14.

5 percent year on year to over 62.97 million units during the January-August period, according to the data.

The output of room air conditioners climbed 16.5 percent year on year to 177.45 million units, while production of washing machines totaled about 64.61 million units, up 23.6 percent from a year earlier.

