China's Home Prices Continue To Cool In January, Declines Narrowing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Major Chinese cities reported falling home prices in January with narrowing declines, official data showed on Friday.

The National Bureau of Statistics said 56 of 70 large and medium-sized cities saw month-on-month drops in new home prices, down from 62 in December 2023, and 68 registered price declines for second-hand homes, compared to 70 in the previous month.

