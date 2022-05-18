UrduPoint.com

China's Home Prices Continue To Ease In April

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 07:42 PM

China's home prices continue to ease in April

China continued to see its housing market ease in April, with second-tier and third-tier cities seeing a decline in home prices, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :China continued to see its housing market ease in April, with second-tier and third-tier cities seeing a decline in home prices, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Wednesday.

New home prices in four first-tier cities -- Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou -- edged up 0.2 percent month on month in April, moderating 0.1 percentage points from that in March, according to the NBS data.

A total of 31 second-tier cities saw month-on-month decline of 0.1 percent in new home prices, while 35 third-tier cities saw month-on-month decline of 0.6 percent in new home prices.

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Guangzhou Beijing Shanghai March April Market From Housing

Recent Stories

Aussie doctors warn nation "sleepwalking" into COV ..

Aussie doctors warn nation "sleepwalking" into COVID-19 disaster

19 seconds ago
 Foundation stone of GOR-III laid in Faisalabad

Foundation stone of GOR-III laid in Faisalabad

22 seconds ago
 Notorious criminal held after encounter with polic ..

Notorious criminal held after encounter with police

24 seconds ago
 4 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

4 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

26 seconds ago
 Pakistan urged to learn lesson from Sri Lankan eco ..

Pakistan urged to learn lesson from Sri Lankan economic catastrophe

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan eying podium finish at Asia Hockey Cup to ..

Pakistan eying podium finish at Asia Hockey Cup to earn World Cup berth

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.