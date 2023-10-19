Open Menu

China's Home Prices Generally Stable In September

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 02:30 PM

China's home prices generally stable in September

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) -- China's home prices in 70 large and medium-sized cities were generally stable in September, with first-tier cities seeing home prices basically unchanged, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday.

New home prices of China's four first-tier cities, namely Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, were flat month on month in September, reversing a month-on-month decline of 0.2 percent in August, according to the NBS.

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Guangzhou Beijing Shanghai August September

Recent Stories

TECNO innovatively redefines rollable screen techn ..

TECNO innovatively redefines rollable screen technology with the Latest 'Phantom ..

36 seconds ago
 AMBASSADOR FAISAL NIAZ TIRMIZI CALLS ON CROWN PRIN ..

AMBASSADOR FAISAL NIAZ TIRMIZI CALLS ON CROWN PRINCE OF FUJAIRAH

25 minutes ago
 vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Gam ..

Vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Games Concludes in Hangzhou

48 minutes ago
 SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancer ..

SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancers in Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Informatio ..

UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Information Ministers

54 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Banglade ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, eq ..

Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, equipment to Amdjarass provincia ..

3 hours ago
 FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in fir ..

FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in first 9 months of 2023

3 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian re ..

ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp in Mraijib Al Fhood

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

6 hours ago
 AI can improve access to education for various soc ..

AI can improve access to education for various social groups facing barriers tod ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World