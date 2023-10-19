BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) -- China's home prices in 70 large and medium-sized cities were generally stable in September, with first-tier cities seeing home prices basically unchanged, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday.

New home prices of China's four first-tier cities, namely Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, were flat month on month in September, reversing a month-on-month decline of 0.2 percent in August, according to the NBS.