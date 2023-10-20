(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) China's home prices in 70 large and medium-sized cities were generally stable in September, with first-tier cities seeing home prices basically unchanged, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday.

New home prices in China's four first-tier cities, namely Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, were flat month on month in September, following a month-on-month decline of 0.2 percent in August, according to the NBS.

On a year-on-year basis, new home prices in the first-tier cities rose 0.

7 percent last month.

However, new home prices in more than half of 70 surveyed cities, which include the four first-tier cities, maintained a downward trend in September. The data showed that 45 cities reported year-on-year drops in new home prices last month, up from 44 in August.

The data also revealed that prices of new homes in 31 second-tier cities and 35 third-tier cities edged down 0.3 percent in September compared to August.