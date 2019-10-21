UrduPoint.com
China's Home Prices Remain Stable In September

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:44 PM

BEIJJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Home prices in 70 major Chinese cities remained generally stable with a slight pickup in large cities in September, official data showed Monday.

New home prices in four first-tier cities -- Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou -- increased 0.4 percent month on month in September, 0.

1 percentage points higher than the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

New home prices climbed 0.6 percent in 31 second-tier cities in September from August, and the growth rate was 0.1 percentage points higher than the previous month.

New home prices rose 0.8 percent in 35 third-tier cities in September from August and the growth pace was 0.1 percentage points higher than the previous month.

