Open Menu

China's Homegrown AI Video Generation Platform Launches New Version

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 12:40 PM

China's homegrown AI video generation platform launches new version

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) ShengShu Technology, a Beijing-based AI startup, has unveiled its updated video generation model, Vidu 2.0, which can create a single 4-second video clip at 512p resolution within just 10 seconds, Science and Technology Daily reported on Monday.

The report states that the cost of generating such a video is 2.4 Yuan (about 0.33 U.S. Dollars) per minute.

Video generation models have rapidly improved in terms of quality, but the speed at which a video is generated remains a significant obstacle.

Previously, free users often had to wait for hours to generate a single piece of footage.

Launched globally in July 2024, Vidu 1.0 reduced the time to generate a single video clip to under 30 seconds, and within 100 days, it gained over 10 million users. To date, Vidu has generated over 100 million video clips.

Vidu's greatest breakthrough lies in its ability to establish logical relationships among multiple user-specified objects within a scene, according to Tang Jiayu, the CEO of ShengShu Technology.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate ..

Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity

2 minutes ago
 SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity c ..

SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties

1 hour ago
 Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced gove ..

Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 ‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportuni ..

‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on forei ..

UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid

11 hours ago
 UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally ..

UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised

11 hours ago
 Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investmen ..

Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia

11 hours ago
 ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED ..

ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024

12 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts o ..

DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conserv ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World