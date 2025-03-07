BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Xia Xifan, Deputy to National People's Congress and deputy secretary of the CPC Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of China's Hubei Province said that they are accelerating construction of a global tourism system, relying on unique natural ecology and ethnic cultural resources, and striving to achieve the goal of world class tourism destination construction.

The global tourism system will be based on "landscape+culture+experience" model, Xia Xifan told APP after Hubei delegation held the third plenary meeting and media open day activity at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress wherein the delegates reviewed the government work report. The meeting was opened to 77 Chinese and foreign media persons.

The reporters had an open exchange and interview with three National People's Congress deputies from Hubei Province.

Xia Xinfan said that with the ecological advantage of 30 N latitude, Enshi Prefecture has formed a characteristic brand of "summer resort and outdoor sports" with Enshi Grand Canyon and Tenglong Cave as the core of the two world geological parks. Every summer, over a million tourists flock to this place to escape the heat, and the cool climate and oxygen rich environment have earned it the reputation of "Central China's Cool Capital".

Synchronized development of ice and snow sports, water sports, and 3D extreme sports projects fills the gap in seasonal experiences.

He said that in terms of cultural empowerment, intangible cultural heritage resources such as the Tangya Tusi City Site and the internationally renowned Dragon Boat Tune folk songs have been transformed into immersive cultural and tourism scenes.

The economic performance of intangible cultural heritage themed night tours in Xuan'en County is impressive, with innovative integration of traditional skills exhibitions and light shows, becoming a new hotspot for nighttime consumption.

When it comes to attracting overseas tourists, Xia Xifan said that currently, the international routes of Enshi Airport have been officially opened, providing a convenient channel for global tourists.

To attract overseas tourists, Enshi Prefecture has implemented a "dual wheel drive" strategy: hardware wise, encrypting the international airline network and optimizing the multilingual identification system; at the software level, promote international training for tour guide services, introduce intelligent tourism service platforms, and achieve full process bilingual service coverage.

At the scene, a reporter interacted with "Chu Yin", an AI figure wise man with the image of "tiger seat, bird frame and drum". Fang Beisong, a deputy to the National People's Congress, secretary, director and research librarian of the Party branch of Hubei Jingzhou Cultural Relics Protection Center, said to the reporters and friends present that "tiger seat, bird frame and drum" is the representative of Chu culture.

The former capital of "Chu State" among the seven heroes of the Warring States Period was in Jingzhou, which is a cultural relic unearthed in the Warring States Period Chu Tomb. On the back of the tiger stands a Ming Feng, and on the base are two crouching tigers with their backs. In the middle is a drum, which is a musical instrument of Chu State. Its soil decoration is very romantic and is a typical representative of Chu culture.

Fang Beisong also said that at present, AI Digital Wise Person "Chuyin" has just been developed and will be further promoted and applied in Hubei in the future, which may be applied to the intelligent tour guide of foreigners in Hubei.

Li Jie, deputy to the National People's Congress, secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of Humanwell Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., introduced that at present, Humanwell Pharmaceutical mainly studies ethnic medicine and Uyghur medicine.

Its products are exported to Pakistan, Indonesia and other places, and is actively promoting biomedical cooperation with Macao and Portuguese speaking countries.

APP/asg