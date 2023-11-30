Open Menu

China's Hubei Province Promotes Culture, Tourism In New Zealand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

China's Hubei Province promotes culture, tourism in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) China's central Hubei Province promoted its unique culture and tourism on Wednesday in New Zealand's South Island.

Hubei and Canterbury have a unique and close connection, Chinese Consul General in Christchurch He Ying told the promotion event in Christchurch.

Rewi Alley, an old friend of Chinese people and an important founder of the China-New Zealand friendship, grew up in Canterbury and worked and lived in China for 60 years, including many years in Hubei, said He.

"The visit of the Hubei delegation to Christchurch can be seen as a reunion of old friends," she said, adding that through more such exchange activities, Rewi Alley's spirit will be remembered by both peoples and passed on to future generations.

Related Topics

Exchange China Visit Christchurch Event New Zealand

Recent Stories

Israel, Hamas extend Gaza truce by one day in last ..

Israel, Hamas extend Gaza truce by one day in last-minute deal

7 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia extends term for $3b deposit for one ..

Saudi Arabia extends term for $3b deposit for one year

20 minutes ago
 Purported audio featuring Bushra Bibi, Latif Khosa ..

Purported audio featuring Bushra Bibi, Latif Khosa goes viral on social media

56 minutes ago
 Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract lis ..

Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract list

2 hours ago

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Saudi Arabia’s Leadership, Government and ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

3 hours ago
The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Ar ..

The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summi ..

3 hours ago
 PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Ser ..

PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Services Prices

3 hours ago
 Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced ..

Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the d ..

3 hours ago
 Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

5 hours ago
 POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

7 hours ago

More Stories From World