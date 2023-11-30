(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) China's central Hubei Province promoted its unique culture and tourism on Wednesday in New Zealand's South Island.

Hubei and Canterbury have a unique and close connection, Chinese Consul General in Christchurch He Ying told the promotion event in Christchurch.

Rewi Alley, an old friend of Chinese people and an important founder of the China-New Zealand friendship, grew up in Canterbury and worked and lived in China for 60 years, including many years in Hubei, said He.

"The visit of the Hubei delegation to Christchurch can be seen as a reunion of old friends," she said, adding that through more such exchange activities, Rewi Alley's spirit will be remembered by both peoples and passed on to future generations.