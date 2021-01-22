UrduPoint.com
China's Hubei reports 1 new imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case

Central China's Hubei Province reported one new imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday

WUHAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Central China's Hubei Province reported one new imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

The asymptomatic carrier arrived at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport from Seoul, capital of the Republic of Korea, via flight TW615 on Wednesday.

The passenger was quarantined upon arrival and later diagnosed as an asymptomatic case.

Currently, the person is undergoing treatment at a designated medical institution, while 89 close contacts on the same flight have been placed under quarantine for medical observation.

Hubei has reported a total of 68,150 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 63,637 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. The epidemic claimed 4,512 lives in the province.

