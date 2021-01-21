China's Hubei Province reported one confirmed imported COVID-19 case on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday

WUHAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :China's Hubei Province reported one confirmed imported COVID-19 case on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

The patient who arrived at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport from Islamabad, Pakistan, via flight CZ8140 on Monday was quarantined upon arrival and later diagnosed as a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Currently, the patient is undergoing treatment at a designated medical institution, while 274 close contacts have been put under quarantine for medical observation.

Hubei has reported a total of 68,150 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 63,637 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. The epidemic claimed 4,512 lives in the province.