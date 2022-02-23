Central China's Hubei Province reported five new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and five new asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday

All the new local infections were registered in the city of Wuhan, the provincial capital, and have been transferred to designated hospitals for treatment or put under medical observation.

As of Tuesday, the province had nine local confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment, and six local asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission noted.