UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Hubei Sees Robust Foreign Trade In Jan.-Feb.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

China's Hubei sees robust foreign trade in Jan.-Feb.

Central China's Hubei Province saw robust growth in its foreign trade in the first two months of 2021 as the province consolidated its recovery from the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 outbreak last year, according to local customs

WUHAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) -- Central China's Hubei Province saw robust growth in its foreign trade in the first two months of 2021 as the province consolidated its recovery from the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 outbreak last year, according to local customs.

The total import and export values reached 78.38 billion Yuan (about 12.04 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-February period, up 82.5 percent year on year, data from Wuhan Customs showed.

Exports soared to 46.78 billion yuan, marking 103.2 percent increase from the same period last year, while imports added up to 31.

6 billion yuan, up 58.7 percent.

Among the total, the exports of mechanical and electronic products, textiles and clothing saw a strong recovery.

The European Union, a major trading partner of Hubei, saw its bilateral trade with the province double to 12.81 billion yuan in the first two months, while the province's trade with the United States surged to 10.43 billion yuan.

The provincial capital of Wuhan, once hardest-hit by COVID-19, saw its foreign trade reach 52.21 billion yuan, accounting for two-thirds of the provincial total. Enditem

Related Topics

Exports Import China European Union Wuhan Same United States Textile From Billion

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat expresses concerns over live concert ..

16 minutes ago

EU Not in Talks on Purchase of Russian COVID-19 Va ..

1 minute ago

Emirati champion Omar Al Fadhli wins Abu Dhabi Gra ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan eCommerce Awards 2021 - A celebration of ..

28 minutes ago

Two coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Austrian Health Minister Announces Start of Third ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.