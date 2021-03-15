Central China's Hubei Province saw robust growth in its foreign trade in the first two months of 2021 as the province consolidated its recovery from the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 outbreak last year, according to local customs

WUHAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) -- Central China's Hubei Province saw robust growth in its foreign trade in the first two months of 2021 as the province consolidated its recovery from the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 outbreak last year, according to local customs.

The total import and export values reached 78.38 billion Yuan (about 12.04 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-February period, up 82.5 percent year on year, data from Wuhan Customs showed.

Exports soared to 46.78 billion yuan, marking 103.2 percent increase from the same period last year, while imports added up to 31.

6 billion yuan, up 58.7 percent.

Among the total, the exports of mechanical and electronic products, textiles and clothing saw a strong recovery.

The European Union, a major trading partner of Hubei, saw its bilateral trade with the province double to 12.81 billion yuan in the first two months, while the province's trade with the United States surged to 10.43 billion yuan.

The provincial capital of Wuhan, once hardest-hit by COVID-19, saw its foreign trade reach 52.21 billion yuan, accounting for two-thirds of the provincial total. Enditem