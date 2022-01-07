The China-Laos freight train service linking Huaihua City of central China's Hunan Province and Lao capital Vientiane kicked off operation on Thursday, opening a new shortcut from Hunan to ASEAN countries

CHANGSHA, Jan. 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The China-Laos freight train service linking Huaihua City of central China's Hunan Province and Lao capital Vientiane kicked off operation on Thursday, opening a new shortcut from Hunan to ASEAN countries.

The first outbound train departed Thursday morning from an international land port of Huaihua City. This is Hunan's first international freight train heading for Laos after the China-Laos Railway started operation in December 2021.

The cargo train, carrying 72 containers of goods including local oranges, agricultural machinery, construction tools, ceramic tiles and daily necessities, will exit China via the port of Mohan in southwest China's Yunnan Province, and is expected to reach Vientiane after about four days.

The new route can reduce transportation time from Hunan to ASEAN countries by two-thirds compared with highway transportation.

The China-Laos Railway connects Kunming in Yunnan Province with Vientiane. It is the first overseas railway jointly constructed and operated by the two countries.

The 1,035-km railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, started operation on Dec. 3, 2021.