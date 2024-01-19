China's Hunan Sees GDP Up 4.6 Pct In 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
CHANGSHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The gross domestic product (GDP) of central China's Hunan Province topped 5 trillion Yuan (about 702.57 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2023, up 4.6 percent year on year, local authorities said Friday.
Last year, the added value of the province's Primary industry reached nearly 462.13 billion yuan, up 3.5 percent year on year, while that of the secondary industry surpassed 1.88 trillion yuan, up 4.6 percent year on year, according to the provincial government.
The added value of Hunan's tertiary industry grew 4.8 percent to more than 2.65 trillion yuan.
