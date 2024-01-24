Open Menu

China's Hunan Targets 6 Pct GDP Growth For 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM

China's Hunan targets 6 pct GDP growth for 2024

CHANGSHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Central China's Hunan Province has set a GDP growth target of about 6 percent for 2024, Hunan governor Mao Weiming said Wednesday.

The province aims to increase its value-added industrial output and fixed-asset investment by 7 percent and 5 percent, respectively, this year, Mao said when delivering a government work report at the annual session of the provincial people's congress.

Hunan saw an economic slowdown in the first quarter of 2023 but has since picked up steam, with its GDP rising 4.6 percent to exceed 5 trillion Yuan (about 700 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2023. Its per capita disposable income grew by 5.

5 percent, continuing to outperform the economic growth, according to the work report.

A hub for China-Africa trade and cooperation, Hunan's trade volume with Africa reached 55.67 billion yuan in 2023, ranking first in central and western regions of China, Mao said.

The State Council has approved the overall plan on the construction of the pilot zone for in-depth China-Africa economic and trade cooperation, promising to actively support Hunan in building the pilot zone.

The work report notes that Hunan has set a growth target of 6 percent for its total import and export in 2024.

Related Topics

Africa Governor Import China Mao Hub Congress Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

12 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

12 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

13 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

13 hours ago
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

13 hours ago
 Construction of smart police stations being starte ..

Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP

13 hours ago
 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: ..

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS

13 hours ago
 MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to ..

MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan's envoy meets Libyan Minister of Culture ..

Pakistan's envoy meets Libyan Minister of Culture in Tripoli

13 hours ago
 Rangers arrest imposter

Rangers arrest imposter

13 hours ago

More Stories From World