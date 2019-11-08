UrduPoint.com
China's Imports Dropped By 6.4% In October - Customs Figures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) China's exports and imports dropped by respectively 0.9 percent and 6.4 percent in October compared to the same period of 2018, Chinese General Administration of Customs data showed on Friday.

Experts previously forecast the drop of China's exports and imports by 3.9 percent and 8.9 percent respectively in October.

Last month China bought $212.

9 billion worth of goods from other states, while it exported $170 billion worth of goods. The general turnover decreased by 3.5 percent year-on-year in October and totaled $383 billion

In January-October, China's trade dropped by 2.5 percent and totaled $3.83 trillion. Since the beginning of the year, exports declined by 0.2 percent to $2.13 trillion, while imports dropped by 5.1 percent to $1.7 trillion.

In 2018, China's trade showed record results and reached $4.62 trillion, which is 12.6 percent higher than in 2017.

