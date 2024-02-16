China's Imports Of Finished Vehicles Down 9 Pct In 2023
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) China's imports of finished vehicles fell 9 percent year on year to 799,000 units last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.
The import value totaled 47.05 billion U.S. Dollars, a decrease of 11.
6 percent from a year ago.
Imports of sedans, off-road vehicles and minibuses all declined year on year in 2023.
In December, the country's imports of finished vehicles jumped 25.6 percent year on year to 80,000 units, with the import value reaching 4.31 billion U.S. dollars, up 22.7 percent year on year.
