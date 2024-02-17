Open Menu

China's Imports Of Finished Vehicles Down 9 Pct In 2023

China's imports of finished vehicles down 9 pct in 2023

China's imports of finished vehicles fell 9 percent year on year to 799,000 units last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) --:China's imports of finished vehicles fell 9 percent year on year to 799,000 units last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

The import value totaled 47.05 billion U.S. Dollars, a decrease of 11.

6 percent from a year ago.

Imports of sedans, off-road vehicles and minibuses all declined year on year in 2023.

In December, the country's imports of finished vehicles jumped 25.6 percent year on year to 80,000 units, with the import value reaching 4.31 billion U.S. dollars, up 22.7 percent year on year.

