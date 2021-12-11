UrduPoint.com

China's Inclusion In WTO Helped Developing Countries: Ambassador Haque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:16 PM

China's inclusion in WTO helped developing countries: Ambassador Haque

China's inclusion in the World Trade Organization (WTO) has not only helped China to open up and promote free and inclusive trade liberalization, but also the other countries, especially the developing world

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :China's inclusion in the World Trade Organization (WTO) has not only helped China to open up and promote free and inclusive trade liberalization, but also the other countries, especially the developing world.

Many developing nations had benefited since China's inclusion in the WTO, he told CGTN on 20th anniversary of China's entry into WTO.

Ambassador Haque said Pakistan was a close ally of China and China was its top trading partner and hit back at claims that China has undermined WTO rules.

"China today is a major economic player, the second largest economy in the world. It is the largest trading partner of over 120 countries, largest trading partner of the United States, the largest trading partner of European Union (EU), the largest trading partner of Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN)," he added.

He said now with joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), China had become a very important player in the world's largest trading block, and for Pakistan also, China was our largest trading partner.

"So China is contributing to international trade, to free trade, trade liberalization", he added.

Ambassador Haque said China's inclusion in WTO had helped that, not only helped China to open up and promoted free trade inclusive trade liberalization, but also it helped the other countries also, especially the developing world.

"So to say that the China is doing something else, I think that will be a wrong description. And China as I mentioned, a very responsible player, would like to work this philosophy, very important thing, the philosophy in China is win-win cooperation".

China became a member of the WTO on December 11, 2001, after the agreement of the Ministerial Conference on Nov 10, 2001.

Related Topics

Pakistan World China European Union United States December Agreement Top Asia

Recent Stories

Beninese Opposition Leader Sentenced to 20 Years f ..

Beninese Opposition Leader Sentenced to 20 Years for Terrorism Financing - Repor ..

24 seconds ago
 32 fined for polluting environment

32 fined for polluting environment

26 seconds ago
 Odermatt takes Val D'Isere giant slalom

Odermatt takes Val D'Isere giant slalom

29 seconds ago
 23 villages electrified during November

23 villages electrified during November

35 seconds ago
 Ehsas Bazaar facilitating 500 deserving people dai ..

Ehsas Bazaar facilitating 500 deserving people daily

10 minutes ago
 Four political families of Abbottabad joins PTI ah ..

Four political families of Abbottabad joins PTI ahead of LB elections

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.