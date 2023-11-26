Open Menu

China's Increase In Acute Respiratory Illnesses Caused By Several Pathogens: Health Official

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2023 | 01:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The continued increase in acute respiratory illnesses reported recently in China is caused by various respiratory pathogens, according to a Chinese health official on Sunday.

Mi Feng, a spokesperson with the National Health Commission, told a press conference that the recent respiratory infectious diseases are mainly due to the influenza virus, with additional cases caused by rhinoviruses, mycoplasma pneumoniae, respiratory syncytial virus, and adenovirus.

