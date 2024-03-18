Open Menu

China's Industrial Output Accelerates Pace In Jan-Feb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM

China's industrial output accelerates pace in Jan-Feb

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) China's industrial production picked up pace in the first two months of 2024, accompanied by faster growth in the high-tech manufacturing and the consumer goods manufacturing sectors, official data showed Monday.

The value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 7 percent year on year during the January-February period of 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

The growth accelerated 0.2 percentage points from December 2023, according to the NBS.

On a monthly basis, industrial output edged up 0.56 percent in February from the previous month.

Commenting on the industrial data, NBS spokesperson Liu Aihua highlighted the notable uptick in the high-tech manufacturing and consumer goods manufacturing sectors.

High-tech manufacturing registered a 7.5 percent year-on-year increase in industrial output during the January-February period, up 1.1 percentage points from December 2023. The figure saw accelerated expansion for the third consecutive month, Liu said.

